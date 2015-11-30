VILNIUS Nov 30 Lithuania expects to receive
liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Arctic Aurora with a cargo
from Norway on Dec. 15-16, later than previously planned, the
country's LNG importer Litgas said on Monday.
It had previously planned to receive about 140,000 cubic
metres of gas from Norway under a contract with Statoil
on Nov. 29, data on Litgas's website showed.
The company didn't comment on the reasons for the delay, but
has previously said the domestic market was oversupplied due to
biomass squeezing out gas in the heating sector.
Litgas signed a five-year deal with Statoil in 2014 to buy
around 540 million cubic metres of gas annually via the Klaipeda
LNG import terminal, operated by Klaipedos Nafta.
The government has asked the Lithuanian importer, part of
state-owned power group Lietuvos Energija, to renegotiate its
contract with Statoil to get more flexibility.
Lithuania has received five commercial LNG cargoes from
Norway since December 2014, meeting about 18 percent of gas
demand, with the rest supplied by Russia's Gazprom via
pipelines.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis;
Editing by Mark Potter)