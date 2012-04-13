VILNIUS, April 13 Lithuania, which plans a
floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal by
end-2014, is considering imports from Norway, the energy
ministry said on Friday.
The Baltic state's oil terminal company Klaipedos Nafta
signed in March a contract with Norway's Hoegh LNG
to lease for 10 years a floating storage and
regasification unit (FSRU) at Klaipeda port.
The energy ministry said the Minister Arvydas Sekmokas
discussed importing LNG from Statoil's Snoehvit export
terminal during his visit to Oslo this week.
"It would take just five days to for a LNG vessel to travel
from Norway to Klaipeda," the ministry added in a statement.
Lithuania has been looking at other LNG import sources as
well, including the United States.
Lithuania President Dalia Grybauskaite plans to visit Qatar
at end-April to discuss possibilities of importing LNG, the
president's office said on Friday.
Klaipedos Nafta wants to sign LNG supply contracts in the
second half of 2012, and the government wants at least 25
percent of total gas consumption to be bought from the terminal.
Russia's Gazprom is the only gas supplier to
Lithuania, which consumed 3.4 billion cubic meters of gas in
2011.
