KATOWICE, Poland May 7 Lithuania is conducting talks to secure LNG supplies for the Baltic state with, among others, Norway and Qatar and wants to sign a deal as quickly as possible, Lithuania's Energy Minister Jaroslav Neverovic said on Wednesday.

"We're holding talks with all leading global suppliers of LNG, including Norway and Qatar. We want to sign a deal as soon as possible," he told reporters at the sidelines of a conference in the southern city of Katowice. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)