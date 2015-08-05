STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Lithuania voiced concern on Wednesday at a decision by NATO to scale back the number of planes policing the skies over the Baltics, which had been increased because of Russian actions in Ukraine and heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.

NATO's air policing mission over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia started in 2004 when Baltic states joined NATO and initially consisted of four jets. That was raised to 16 aircraft in first half of 2014 after Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula.

It will now be cut to 8 planes, a NATO spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I think this is not the right time to reduce (the policing mission), but such is the decision of the Supreme Commander of the NATO forces," Marijus Vastakas, Lithuania's deputy defence minister, told reporters. "Our vision is that air policing reinforcement should be larger."

However, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius told Reuters Lithuania would not protest the decrease, citing other measures that NATO and the United States are taking to protect the Baltic states.

NATO is opening command centres in the Baltics and several other Eastern European countries. The United States said in June it will pre-position heavy military equipment - including tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers - in the region.

Lithuania's Baltic neighbours played down the decision on the planes.

"The reason behind it is not a conscious decision to downsize the mission but the allies have not been able to find enough fighters to fill the gap," Estonian media quoted Liis Mure, the deputy head of the Estonian Defence Ministry's NATO and European Union department, as saying.

"Hopefully the situation will improve in 2016 and the presence in Lithuania will reach the same level as before."

Latvian Minister of Defence Raimonds Bergmanis said in a statement that NATO's "decision to patrol the airspace of the Baltic States has not been changed".

There has been a surge in scrambles by jets to intercept Russian planes testing the alliance's air defence preparations on the borders of the Baltic.

NATO Deputy Spokeswoman Carmen Romero said NATO military authorities had assessed that eight aircraft was sufficient at the moment. "NATO remains fully committed to collective defence and will maintain a robust Baltic Air Policing Mission," she said. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, David Mardiste in Tallinn, Gederts Gelzis in Riga and Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Editing by Simon Johnson and Frances Kerry)