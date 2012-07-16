VILNIUS, July 16 Lithuania will hold a
non-binding referendum on the centre-right government's planned
new nuclear power plant on the same day as a parliamentary
election, in a move that could boost support for the opposition
and derail the project with a big vote against.
Parliament's decision on Monday to hold the vote puts energy
issues at the centre of the election, with the opposition and
government split on how to reduce country's energy dependence on
its former Soviet master, Russia.
Polls have showed public support for nuclear energy in
Lithuania wane following the Fukushima disaster in 2011 in
Japan, with opinion now roughly divided.
The government has proposed building the Visaginas plant on
the site of the Ignalina plant in eastern Lithuania that was
shut in 2009.
But the main opposition party in the current parliament, the
Social Democrat Party, said the government should focus on
renewable resources and renovating houses to save energy and
rather than on a costly nuclear power plant project.
"We should stop dreaming about nuclear power, benefits of
which we might see or might not see in only 30 years," Birute
Vesaite, deputy chair of the party, told parliament.
Centre-left parties such as the Social Democrats lead the
opinion polls before the parliamentary election.
Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, who opposed the referendum,
said it was causing doubts about commitments made by his
coalition government.
Parliament last month voted, with a narrrow margin, in favor
of giving the government a go-ahead to work towards a final
construction deal with U.S.-Japanese alliance Hitachi-GE Nuclear
Energy for the 1,350 MW ABWR
reactor.
In 2011, Lithuania imported 65 percent of its electricity,
mostly from Russia, making it the European Union member most
dependent on power imports.
Lawmakers voted 62-39 to hold the referendum on Oct. 14, the
parliament press office said. Eighteen abstained.
(Reporting via Oslo Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)