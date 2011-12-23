VILNIUS Dec 23 Japan's Hitachi and Lithuania government on Friday signed a preliminary deal to building a nuclear power plant in the Baltic state, with the final agreement expected in 2012, officials said.

"Today we reached an important interim result in the negotiations - we signed the main principles of the concession agreement...," Lithuania Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius told journalists after the signing.

"We believe that it is... an opportunity for Hitachi to contribute to the energy stability in the Baltic region," Masaharu Hanyu, Vice President and Executive Officer of Hitahchi, Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm, added.