VILNIUS Dec 23 Japan's Hitachi
and Lithuania government on Friday signed a preliminary deal to
building a nuclear power plant in the Baltic state, with the
final agreement expected in 2012, officials said.
"Today we reached an important interim result in the
negotiations - we signed the main principles of the concession
agreement...," Lithuania Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius told
journalists after the signing.
"We believe that it is... an opportunity for Hitachi to
contribute to the energy stability in the Baltic region,"
Masaharu Hanyu, Vice President and Executive Officer of
Hitahchi, Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm, added.