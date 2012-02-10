VILNIUS Feb 10 Polish and Lithuanian gas
companies said on Friday they would seek support from the
European Commission to link national gas grids by 2018, a step
towards developing a regional gas market.
Poland's state-owned gas transmission system operator
Gaz-System and Lithuania's gas utility Lietuvos Dujos
, majority owned by Russian Gazprom and
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas, are planning the project.
The planned 562 kilometers gas link is estimated to cost 471
million euro ($626.6 million), and would have an annual capacity
of 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with possibility to
increase to 4.5 bcm, the companies said, presenting a study in
Vilnius.
The final decision on investment will be taken after
conducting feasibility and marketing studies, and after the
project has received support from the European Commission,
officials said.
"I believe the European Union would back the joined
Polish-Lithuanian project," Slawomir Sliwinski, a member of
Gaz-System's board, said.
"For the Baltic states the gas link could become a strategic
element of gas infrastructure to provide access to the global
gas market, including via an LNG terminal in Swinoujscie," he
added.
Lithuania has no gas links to European Union member states
outside the Baltic region and is 100 percent dependent on gas
imports from Russia.
The Baltic state's government has been in favor of
constructing a gas link to Poland to tap potential shale gas
reserves, but also plans to build an LNG terminal to access gas
spot markets.
Neighboring Latvia, which has an underground gas storage
facility, and links to Lithuania, also has plans to build an LNG
terminal, which could increase the investment risk for a
Polish-Lithuanian gas link.
It remains unclear how the project could be affected by
Lithuania's plans to separate gas transportation and supply
assets at Lietuvos Dujos by end-2014, a move opposed by Gazprom,
which owns 37.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
