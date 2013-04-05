NEW YORK, April 5 Credit rating agency Fitch
upgraded Lithuania's sovereign debt rating on Friday, pointing
to the country's continuing economic recovery, and citing a
turnaround in public finances and restored competitiveness.
Fitch raised its rating on the Baltic country to BBB-plus
from BBB. The outlook is stable.
The International Monetary Fund expects Lithuania's economy
to grow 3 percent this year after expanding 2.7 percent last
year.
"Growth surprised on the upside in 2012, while euro zone
downside risks have not materialized," Fitch said in a
statement.
The euro zone crisis has hurt its exports, but Lithuania's
main trade partners are Russia, Germany, the other Baltic
states, and Poland, all less affected by sovereign debt
troubles.
Lithuania hopes to adopt the euro in the next few years. For
that to happen, it must meet economic targets on debt, budget
deficits, inflation and long-term interest rates.
Moody's Investors Service rates the country Baa1 with a
stable outlook. Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB with a
stable outlook.