VILNIUS Nov 24 The ex-Soviet republic of
Lithuania accused Moscow on Monday of blocking its vehicles and
goods at the Russian border, and summoned its ambassador to
protest.
Trucking and logistics for trade with Russia are a crucial
part of the European Union member's economy, and have largely
survived tit-for-tat embargoes between Russia and the EU.
However, ties are under strain. Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite promised on Monday to give Ukraine military aid to
help in its fight against Russian-backed separatists, after last
week branding Russia a "terrorist country" for refusing to
identify troops operating in east Ukraine as Russian.
Vilnius said no Lithuanian-registered cars or trucks had
been admitted into Russia's Kaliningrad region since the
weekend.
"I told the ambassador that Lithuania thinks the measures
that the Russian officers are applying to Lithuanian-registered
vehicles, to Lithuanian trucks, to goods produced or loaded in
Lithuania ... are of a discriminatory nature," Andrius Krivas,
Lithuania's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, told reporters.
"I ... asked the ambassador to cease this discriminatory
practice immediately."
Russia's Transport Ministry declined to comment.
A year ago, Russia briefly blocked Lithuania's trucks as
Vilnius prepared to host the signing of a treaty between Ukraine
and the EU - which Ukrainian president Victor Yanukovich's
ultimately refused to sign, setting off the mass protests that
led to his overthrow.
"The drivers report that all traffic from Lithuania was
blocked as of this morning," said Algimantas Kondrusevicius,
president of the Lithuanian truckers' association Linava.
"Our truck companies, our warehouses are already losing
clients who are afraid of delays and trying to hire trucks from
other countries."
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, and by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow;
Editing by Simon Johnson and Kevin Liffey)