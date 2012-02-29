(Clarifies to show just one field to require shale gas experience, paragraphs 5,6)

VILNIUS Feb 29 Lithuania plans a tender in March to issue its first licence to explore for shale gas with exploration results seen from 2014, the head of the State Geological Service said on Wednesday.

The government said earlier it planned to call the tender in the first quarter.

"We expect to call the tender to issue new licences by end-March," Juozas Mockevicius told Reuters on the sidelines of the energy conference.

Licences would be issued for the exploration of hydrocarbonates in two fields of about 1,400 square kilometres (km) and about 270 square km.

Tender conditions for the bigger Silute-Taurage field would include a requirement for experience in the exploration of shale gas, Mockevicius told the conference.

The tender for the smaller Kudirka-Kybartai field will carry a general requirement for experience in exploration of hydrocarbonates, and it will be more suitable for exploring conventional oil, he said.

Mockevicius told Reuters Lithuania's geological formations could potentially hold up to 500 billion cubic metres (bcm), but economically recoverable reserves could be a tenth of that.

"Some said it could be 100 bcm, but we are more cautious, and starting our estimations from 50 bcm, which is still a large amount," he told Reuters.

A study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration last year said Lithuania could have recoverable shale gas reserves of 113 bcm.

Mockevicius said it was too early to speak about commercial use of shale gas in Lithuania, while the first results of shale gas exploration were expected in 2014.

Polish oil group Lotos, which controls top Lithuanian oil company Lotos Geonafta, said it would take part in the tender to acquire a licence to explore for shale gas in Lithuania.

Neighbouring Poland has issued more than 100 shale gas exploration permits to companies including global majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil, after a U.S. study said Poland could have 5.3 trillion cubic metres of recoverable shale gas, the biggest in Europe.

Lithuania wants to explore for shale gas as it imports all of its gas from Russia. It imports more than 60 percent of its electricity after shutting its Soviet-era nuclear power plant in 2009.

Northernmost Baltic state Estonia has long used oil shale as a source of power. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)