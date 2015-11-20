By Andrius Sytas
| VILNIUS
VILNIUS Nov 20 It seemed a good idea at the
time - arm Lithuania's police with AK-47s routinely as extra
security against any militant plots following the Paris attacks.
But, in just days, the decision had led to the accidental
shooting of a homeless man, a manhunt for a suspected drug
addict who stole one of the weapons from a police car and the
resignation of the interior minister accused of falling asleep
during the search operation.
"What happened in Vilnius yesterday was deplorable,"
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Friday.
Grybauskaite's statement came after a five-hour manhunt in
Vilnius on Thursday for a handcuffed man who made off with a
loaded AK-47 after being left unguarded in a police car.
The man, described as a drug addict by police and wanted for
misdemeanours, avoided hundreds of police officers who combed
the city, backed by a helicopter and elite troops.
Police closed off streets, checked cars and laid siege to an
abandoned building before finding it was empty. Residents were
warned to stay inside and keep away from the windows.
The man was arrested after five hours, in his own apartment,
hiding in a shower. He had dumped the weapon in another derelict
house.
"The man escaped by walking. And then he boarded public
transport - a bus," Lithuanian police chief Linas Pernavas who
made the decision last Saturday, after the attacks in Paris, to
issue the weapons to police on routine patrol.
"Passengers didn't see the gun because he concealed it," he
said.
In a separate accident on Saturday, when police were first
handed the AK-47s, a homeless man was shot in the leg by a
policeman in what Vilnius police chief Kestutis Lancinskas
described as "an accidental shooting".
The other principal casualty was Interior Minister Saulius
Skvernelis who resigned on Friday after criticism from
Grybauskaite and parliament speaker Loreta Grauziniene.
Grauziniene told a news conference she had called Skvernelis
during the manhunt and the minister had told her he had been
sleeping. The minister has been quoted widely in local media
denying he was woken up by the speaker's call.
Pernavas said police will now review the list of officers
allowed to carry AK-47s.
