VILNIUS Nov 17 Lithuania's finance minister said a rise in the costs of insuring Lithuania's debt against default on Thursday was a temporary reaction to the decision to take over Bank Snoras , adding the problems affected one bank, not the banking system.

"It a temporary, natural move. We will try to explain to investors it is a problem with one bank, not of the system or the economy," Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte told reporters.

The cost of insuring Lithuania's debt against default rose to 350 basis points on Thursday, the highest level since Nov. 2009, according to Markit.

