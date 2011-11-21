(Adds quotes, background)

* Lithuania discovers bigger hole at nationalised bank

* Former owners threaten legal action

* Lithuania last week took over Snoras Bank

* Prosecutors investigate bank

By Nerijus Adomaitis

VILNIUS, Nov 21 The asset hole at a bank taken over by the Lithuanian state last week is bigger than thought and problems may involve "shady financial transactions," the prime minister said on Monday.

Lithuania last week unexpectedly took control of Snoras -- the country's fifth-largest bank by assets and the third by deposits -- at the request of the central bank, which said it found a 300 million euro ($405.7 million) hole in the bank's assets. Prosecutors said they opened a probe.

The former owners of Snoras, who include Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, have denied wrongdoing and have said they would fight the nationalisation with legal action.

But Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius told journalists after a cabinet meeting: "As far as I understand, the situation discovered at Snoras is more complicated than previously thought.

"The investigation will reveal how much this bank was a responsible commercial bank, and how much it was sometimes just a machine for handling shady financial transactions," Kubilius said, giving no further details.

Central bank Governor Vitas Vasiliauskas told a news conference: "We thought that it was flu, but, now, it seems, it is a small cancer," while Vaidievutis Geralavicius, a member of the central bank board, said: "There are less assets, more fraud," adding the administrator appointed to run the bank had found more bad loans.

The finance ministry said last Friday the country would not need to inject taxpayers money unless the shortfall exceeded 1.5 billion euros.

ALL LEGAL MEANS

The former owners -- Antonov, who previously had tried to become an investor in struggling car maker Saab but was blocked by the European Investment Bank, and who had about 68 percent in Snoras, and Lithuanian partner Raimondas Baranauskas -- criticised what they said was the government's "illegal takeover".

"We declare our intention to use all the legal means at our disposal to defend our business and support private business in Lithuania," they wrote in the Telegraf newspaper, a daily published in Russian in neighbouring Latvia.

They said the Lithuanian government was using Snoras to solve its own financial problems.

Neither was available for comment to Reuters.

Latvia's bank supervisor has placed restrictions on withdrawals from Snoras subsidiary Latvijas Krajbanka.

In Lithuania, people took some 45-50 million litas ($17.6-$19.6 million) from Snoras over three days last week, when the central bank allowed withdrawals of no more than 500 litas per day, central bank officials said.

The government has said it planned to restructure Snoras by moving healthy assets and deposits covered by state-guaranteed insurance to a "good" bank yet to be established.

Holders of non-insured assets would have to take a "substantial haircut", the Finance Ministry said last week. ($1 = 2.553 Lithuanian Litas) (Editing by David Holmes)