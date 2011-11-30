VILNIUS Nov 30 The head of bank
supervision at Lithuania's central bank was dismissed on
Wednesday after the collapse of the country's third-largest
deposit taker, Snoras Bank, the central bank said.
He was the second senior regulator to leave office this week
in the Baltic states after the head of bank supervision in
northern neighbour Latvia quit on Monday in the
wake of problems at Snoras and its Latvian daughter bank.
The Lithuanian central bank said in a statement that
Kazimieras Ramonas, who had headed the bank supervision
department since 1996, was fired for "inappropriate performance
and excessive bureaucracy while performing his duties".
It also cited a "severe infringement of labour discipline".
A Labour Code article cited in the statement as one of the
grounds for dismissal, also mentions "abuse of duties to receive
illegal income".
The central bank declined to say whether corruption was
involved. Ramonas was not immediately available for comment. A
news portal reported that he was set to take legal action
against the central bank.
The collapse of Snoras, amid allegations by the authorities
of fraud by the bank's former owners, led to the fall of a bank
in Latvia, which was owned by Snoras. The head of Latvia's FKTK
bank supervistor handed in her resignation on Monday.
Lithuania's central bank has filed to make Snoras bankrupt
after the bank was taken over by the government on Nov. 16.
Prosecutors are seeking the extradition from the United
Kingdom of Snoras Bank's former owners, Russian businessman
Vladimir Antonov and Lithuanian Raimondas Baranauskas, in
connection with alleged fraud and
asset-stripping.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Stephen Nisbet)