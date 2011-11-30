VILNIUS Nov 30 The head of bank supervision at Lithuania's central bank was dismissed on Wednesday after the collapse of the country's third-largest deposit taker, Snoras Bank, the central bank said.

He was the second senior regulator to leave office this week in the Baltic states after the head of bank supervision in northern neighbour Latvia quit on Monday in the wake of problems at Snoras and its Latvian daughter bank.

The Lithuanian central bank said in a statement that Kazimieras Ramonas, who had headed the bank supervision department since 1996, was fired for "inappropriate performance and excessive bureaucracy while performing his duties".

It also cited a "severe infringement of labour discipline". A Labour Code article cited in the statement as one of the grounds for dismissal, also mentions "abuse of duties to receive illegal income".

The central bank declined to say whether corruption was involved. Ramonas was not immediately available for comment. A news portal reported that he was set to take legal action against the central bank.

The collapse of Snoras, amid allegations by the authorities of fraud by the bank's former owners, led to the fall of a bank in Latvia, which was owned by Snoras. The head of Latvia's FKTK bank supervistor handed in her resignation on Monday.

Lithuania's central bank has filed to make Snoras bankrupt after the bank was taken over by the government on Nov. 16.

Prosecutors are seeking the extradition from the United Kingdom of Snoras Bank's former owners, Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov and Lithuanian Raimondas Baranauskas, in connection with alleged fraud and asset-stripping. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Stephen Nisbet)