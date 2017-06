(Repeats to additional alert with no changes in text)

STOCKHOLM Nov 16 Lithuania's central bank said on Wednesday it had appointed an administrator to run Bank Snoras, the country's fifth largest bank, after an inspection revealed poor asset quality at the bank.

The central bank said it would propose the government take over the bank, which will remain closed until Nov. 21.

The central bank said its actions would not have a significant direct impact on other local banks.