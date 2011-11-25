VILNIUS Nov 25 Lithuania's prime minister
said on Friday that the collapse of Snoras bank would not strain
relations with neighbor Latvia, which had to take over a
subsidiary in the wake of the bank's crash.
Lithuania's central bank said it would file a request on
Friday for Snoras, the country's fifth largest bank, to be
declared bankrupt because it was insolvent and had a bigger hole
in reported assets than previously thought.
Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, who owned a majority
stake in Snoras, and his Lithuanian partner Raimondas
Baranauskas were detained on Thursday in London on a European
arrest warrant. Prosecutors said they were suspected of
large-scale embezzlement and fraud.
Snoras owned 68 percent of Latvijas Krajbanka, which Latvia
took over on Monday.
"I don't think there should be any problems in relations
between Lithuania and Latvia because of one guy's, Mr.
Antonov's, fraud in Lithuania and Latvia," Lithuania's Prime
Minister Andrius Kubilius said.
However, Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis canceled
a planned visit to Lithuania on Friday, and held emergency talks
on Krajbanka. He said that in a phone conversation with Kubilius
he had "expressed regret that Lithuania did not manage to
stabilise Snoras. Clients in both countries will suffer."
Latvia's banking watchdog said it was pushing for Krajbanka,
the country's oldest bank, to be declared bankrupt. There were
some 100 million lats in assets missing from Krajbanka,
according to the country's Financial and Capital Market
Commission (FKTK).
The FKTK said on Friday it would launch payouts from the
deposit insurance fund to Latvijas Krajbanka's depositors,
through the state-owned Citadele Bank, starting on Tuesday.
"It's clear that Latvia's bank system has had stress in
recent days, but as we see from reports from other banks, there
we don't see any kind panic or worry," Janis Brazovskis, the
FKTK deputy head and the Latvijas Krajbanka trustee, told
journalists on Friday.
Lithuania's central bank has said the shortfall in Snoras
assets was 3.4 billion litas ($1.31 billion), three-times more
than previously anticipated, making too expensive to bail out as
Latvia had hoped.
Antonov, who owns English soccer club Portsmouth, and
Baranauskas, who were expected to appear in front of Westminster
Magistrates Court on Friday, have called the takeover of Snoras
"robbery", and claimed the bank was solvent.
Jekaterina Rojaka, chief economist at DNB bank in Vilnius
said in a note the central bank and the government have sought
to minimize potential damage for the economy in the long term.
"Nonetheless, liquidation of Snoras bank will require an
additional funding of at least 0.7 billion euro and will put a
substantial pressure on the government borrowing in the short
run. As a result, general government debt is expected to
increase to about 40 percent of GDP next year," Rojaka said.
($1 = 2.5917 Lithuanian litass)
($1 = 0.5245 Latvian lats)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)