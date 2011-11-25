VILNIUS Nov 25 Lithuania's prime minister said on Friday that the collapse of Snoras bank would not strain relations with neighbor Latvia, which had to take over a subsidiary in the wake of the bank's crash.

Lithuania's central bank said it would file a request on Friday for Snoras, the country's fifth largest bank, to be declared bankrupt because it was insolvent and had a bigger hole in reported assets than previously thought.

Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov, who owned a majority stake in Snoras, and his Lithuanian partner Raimondas Baranauskas were detained on Thursday in London on a European arrest warrant. Prosecutors said they were suspected of large-scale embezzlement and fraud.

Snoras owned 68 percent of Latvijas Krajbanka, which Latvia took over on Monday.

"I don't think there should be any problems in relations between Lithuania and Latvia because of one guy's, Mr. Antonov's, fraud in Lithuania and Latvia," Lithuania's Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius said.

However, Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis canceled a planned visit to Lithuania on Friday, and held emergency talks on Krajbanka. He said that in a phone conversation with Kubilius he had "expressed regret that Lithuania did not manage to stabilise Snoras. Clients in both countries will suffer."

Latvia's banking watchdog said it was pushing for Krajbanka, the country's oldest bank, to be declared bankrupt. There were some 100 million lats in assets missing from Krajbanka, according to the country's Financial and Capital Market Commission (FKTK).

The FKTK said on Friday it would launch payouts from the deposit insurance fund to Latvijas Krajbanka's depositors, through the state-owned Citadele Bank, starting on Tuesday.

"It's clear that Latvia's bank system has had stress in recent days, but as we see from reports from other banks, there we don't see any kind panic or worry," Janis Brazovskis, the FKTK deputy head and the Latvijas Krajbanka trustee, told journalists on Friday.

Lithuania's central bank has said the shortfall in Snoras assets was 3.4 billion litas ($1.31 billion), three-times more than previously anticipated, making too expensive to bail out as Latvia had hoped.

Antonov, who owns English soccer club Portsmouth, and Baranauskas, who were expected to appear in front of Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, have called the takeover of Snoras "robbery", and claimed the bank was solvent.

Jekaterina Rojaka, chief economist at DNB bank in Vilnius said in a note the central bank and the government have sought to minimize potential damage for the economy in the long term.

"Nonetheless, liquidation of Snoras bank will require an additional funding of at least 0.7 billion euro and will put a substantial pressure on the government borrowing in the short run. As a result, general government debt is expected to increase to about 40 percent of GDP next year," Rojaka said. ($1 = 2.5917 Lithuanian litass) ($1 = 0.5245 Latvian lats) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)