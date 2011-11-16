EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
VILNIUS Nov 16 Lithuania's government has agreed with a central bank request to take over the assets of fifth-largest bank Snoras and the central bank said that it had discovered that assets were missing.
"The government has decied to take over Snoras Bank in the public interest," Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference. She said good assets from the bank would be separated off into a new state-owned bank.
The central bank said it had found irregularities.
"The decision was taken due to a risk of insolvency and possible criminal activity," said central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas.
"During an inspection we have found that a significant amount of securities held at foreign institutions were missing. When we asked those foreign insitutions about the securities, they replied that they did not exist," he said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Patrick Lannin)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has