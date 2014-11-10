STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Lithuanian prosecutors have
charged an employee at the state air navigation company for
spying for Belarus and possibly Russia over civilian and
military air operations, officials said on Monday.
Lithuania houses jets of NATO's Baltics air policing mission
in Siauliai military airport and the charge comes amid
heightened tensions with Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.
It is the first time Lithuania has charged someone with
espionage since it joined the European Union in 2004.
The man, who was not identified, was one of two people
arrested about a year ago following a three-year investigation
by Lithuanian domestic intelligence service, prosecutor Darius
Raulusaitis told a news conference in Vilnius.
"He is charged with spying against Lithuanian Republic on
orders of intelligence services of Belarus Republic,"
Raulusaitis said. "It's likely that any information obtained by
the Belarus secret service is shared with the Russian services."
Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are three Baltic states that
were part of the Soviet Union until shortly before the collapse
of the Communist superpower in 1991. They say Russia has stepped
up incursions into their airspace and territorial waters over
the last year.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Tom Heneghan)