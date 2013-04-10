By Nerijus Adomaitis
| OSLO, April 10
OSLO, April 10 Norway's Statoil is
bidding in a tender to supply liquefied natural gas to
Lithuania, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said in an
interview, as the country moves to reduce its dependence on
Russian gas.
Last year a Lithuanian state-controlled firm called a tender
for the supply of 750,000 cubic metres per year of LNG to a
floating LNG regasification and storage terminal, which it has
leased from Norway's Hoegh LNG to start taking gas
from end-2014.
"Norway is one of the possible suppliers, and Statoil is one
of the participants in the tender to supply LNG," Lithuanian
President Dalia Grybauskaite said in an interview during a visit
to Oslo.
Lithuania, which consumed 3.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas last year, is completely dependent on piped gas supplies
from Russia's Gazprom and aims to import enough LNG
eventually to cover half its consumption.
A Statoil spokesman said the firm had no concrete plans in
Lithuania for the moment but that it continuously evaluates all
commercial opportunities to develop its LNG business.
The tender also has attracted a bid from a U.S. supplier,
Grybauskaite added, without naming the company involved.
Lithuania media previously reported that U.S.-based Cheniere
Energy Inc, which has recently signed a deal to supply
LNG to Britain's Centrica PLC, was among the bidders.