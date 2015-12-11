OSLO Dec 11 Lithuania and Sweden will resume
testing an underwater power link between the two countries in
January after tests were suspended last week due to an incident,
the Baltic state's grid operator said on Friday.
"NordBalt transmission system tests will be resumed the
first week of 2016, after additional technical measures at
Nybro and Klaipeda converter stations are implemented,"
Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid said in a statement to
the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot.
Trial operations of the 700 megawatt link had been due to
start this month, but testing had to be postponed after a small
fire at the Nybro converter station in Sweden last Saturday.
Lithuanian, Swedish and Polish government officials will
still go ahead with a symbolic opening ceremony in Vilnius on
Monday.
The ceremony will also mark the start of operations of
another link, a 500 MW overhead power link from Lithuania to
Poland, which started trial operations this week, with
electricity flowing both ways with volumes depending on market
prices.
The two links, built with the support of the European Union,
are aimed at integrating the Baltic states into the common EU
energy market and reduce their energy dependence on Russia.
Lithuania meets about 70 percent of its electricity demand
through imports, the most in the EU.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)