VILNIUS, June 6 Russian truck maker Kamaz
plans in September this year to launch its first
production line within the European Union, in Lithuania, chiefly
to target sales in eastern Europe where it aims to boost its
market share ten-fold.
Kamaz intends gradually to increase production to 1,500
trucks per year at the plant employing about 100 workers, said
Giedrius Diktanas, director of the truck maker's Lithuanian
partner Autobagi.
"This is enough to take 3 percent of the eastern European
Union market," he said, adding the company currently holds
0.2-0.3 percent of the market.
The Baltic state saw its economy collapse in a balance of
payments crisis after the financial turmoil of 2008, but it
bounced back thanks to an austerity drive during which some
wages fall by as much as 40 percent and unemployment rose to
14.5 percent in the first three months of 2012.
Kamaz, one of the largest truck producers in Russia and
countries of the former Soviet Union, aims to boost sales of its
specialised EU-certified truck models to the former Soviet
satellite states in eastern Europe, Diktanas said.
Most of the parts will be imported from Russia while the
engines will be brought from Britain, he said.
"This is the first Kamaz enterprise established in the
European Union states and is intended specifically for the EU
market," Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius said on Tuesday.
German autos group Daimler has an 11 percent
stake in Kamaz.
Lithuania's economic growth slowed in the first quarter to
just under 4 percent year-on-year, but still remains among the
strongest expansions in the economically stagnating European
Union.
(Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh; Editing by Anthony Barker)