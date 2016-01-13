VILNIUS Jan 13 Lithuania has put plans to buy
liquefied natural gas from the United States on hold because the
LNG is not yet suitable for the Baltic state's gas system, its
state energy company said on Wednesday.
Lithuania's system was built to use Russian gas and state
energy group Lietuvos Energija said U.S. LNG was much more
calorific than Russian gas.
The country opened an LNG import terminal in the Baltic Sea
at the end of 2014, which allowed it to start importing from
Norway and end its total dependence on gas imports from its
former Soviet master, Russia.
"We are not buying gas from the U.S. at the moment, because
the gas they are offering at the moment does not meet
specifications needed for our gas distribution system," Ernesta
Dapkiene, a spokeswoman for Lietuvos Energija, told Reuters.
Litgas, the LNG import arm of Lietuvos Energija, has been
negotiating LNG deliveries from Cheniere Energy's
landmark Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana.
"They are still testing their liquefaction equipment, and at
the moment they cannot ensure the chemical composition of gas
which is needed for Lithuania," Dapkiene said.
"We believe that once the testing phase is over they will be
able to meet our specifications," she added.
The test phase could take four to six months before the
first shipments under a long-term contract between Cheniere and
LNG shipper BG Group begin, Reuters sources said last
year.
Cheniere has said it expected the first LNG cargo to leave
Sabine Pass in January.
