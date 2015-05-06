VILNIUS May 6 Lithuania launched a military
exercise on Wednesday to simulate an attack on its new gas
terminal, a move its strongly anti-Moscow president said was
intended to show the Kremlin that the tiny country would defend
itself.
The scenario is modelled on last year's capture of Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula by Russian soldiers in unmarked uniforms and
civilian clothes, who came to be known as the "little green men"
when Moscow initially denied their identity.
"We will not allow ourselves to be taken easily," President
Dalia Grybauskaite told Reuters. "We try to learn from the
Ukrainian and Crimean situation ... We're not fearing anybody."
Some 3,000 troops will be involved in this week's "Lightning
Strike" exercise, simulating a response to armed groups seizing
local government buildings, weapons stockpiles and airports to
form a separatist government, as happened in Crimea and other
parts of Ukraine.
"The exercise will involve dealing with what can be
generally called the 'little green men'," Donatas Suchockis,
spokesman for Lithuanian Army's Joint Staff, told Reuters.
It began in Klaipeda port, where "Independence", a floating
liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal, arrived last year. An
explosion was simulated in a gas pipeline connected to the
terminal, while guards dealt with "protesters" circling it in
small boats.
The high profile war games will help cement the reputation
of Grybauskaite as a leading voice of opposition to Russia
within the European Union and NATO since the Ukraine crisis
wrecked Russia's relations with the West last year.
The tiny Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are
the only parts of the former Soviet Union to have joined both
the EU and the Western military alliance.
They all have ethnic Russian minorities and fear they could
be in danger of invasion, since President Vladimir Putin
proclaimed Moscow's right last year to use military force to
protect Russian speakers across the ex-Soviet Union.
IRON LADY
Grybauskaite's tough stance earned her the nickname "Iron
Lady" in her country of 3 million people, and helped her win
re-election last year after a first term marked by a crisis that
saw the economy shrink by 15 percent under austerity policies.
One of her main achievements in office has been opening the
LNG terminal to free Lithuania from the need for Russian energy
imports, which she has called an "existential threat."
Grybauskaite repeated earlier calls for NATO to increase its
military presence to demonstrate its willingness to defend the
Baltics.
"The need of NATO to be present in Baltic states in more
large scale is becoming more evident," she said.
NATO countries say Russian forces have increased
infiltrations by air and sea into their territory since the
Ukraine crisis began. In the past week NATO has also been
running one of its biggest ever anti-submarine drills in north
European waters.
Russia says it has defended its national interest by
protecting its citizens and ethnic kin in Ukraine, and that its
takeover of Crimea represented the will of residents in a
referendum. Western countries say Russian troops are also
fighting alongside separatists in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow
denies.
Grybauskaite's supporters say her tough stance towards
Moscow has been vindicated. She argues that a ceasefire in
Ukraine has collapsed and Kiev needs military assistance. She
pushes for more military spending, has reintroduced conscription
and has likened President Vladimir Putin's tactics to Hitler's.
The Baltic states were occupied by both the Nazis and the
advancing Red Army during World War Two, ending the war under
Soviet rule.
"We are noisiest because we have the strongest interests in
being so," said former Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius.
"Historically we know about Russia's bad behaviour."
Critics say Grybauskaite polarises East and West and quashed
dissent at home by accusing critics of Kremlin influence.
When she once called Russia a terrorist state, Lithuania's
representative on the European Commission in Brussles, Health
Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, accused her of building a
"Berlin Wall" along with Putin.
Her prickliness sometimes alienates even allies. She refused
to attend a meeting of East European leaders in 2010 with
President Barack Obama in protest against a U.S.-Russian treaty
on arms reduction which she said was harmful to central and
eastern Europe defence.
She complains that other EU countries do not have the
stamina to push through long term sanctions against Russia.
"Of course some countries are far away, they think that it's
not their business, they engage much more in problems of
emigration, or Africa," Grybauskaite said.
