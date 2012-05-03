* Q1 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.74
* Q1 sales down 4 pct
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.94-$1.04 vs est $1.00
May 3 Circuit protection products maker
Littelfuse Inc posted a first-quarter profit that beat
market expectations on strong sales at its electrical unit.
Littelfuse expects a second-quarter profit of 94 cents to
$1.04 per share and sales of $168 million to $178 million.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting second-quarter
earnings of $1.00, on revenue of $169.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a first-quarter net income of $17.9
million, or 81 cents per share, compared with $21.6 million, or
96 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales fell 4 percent to $160.6 million. However, sales
at its electrical unit grew 19 percent to $30.9 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 74 cents
per share on sales of $155.1 million.
Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company, which have
risen almost 12 percent since it reported fourth-quarter results
in February, closed at $62.82 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.