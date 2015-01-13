BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Jan 13 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 50-75 percent y/y at 620-723 million yuan ($99.98-$116.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/14TZ6M2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2014 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1