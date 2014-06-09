BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan)
June 9 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd
* Says Midea Group and overseas unit Titoni Investments plan to raise stake in Wuxi Little Swan by 20 percent to 60.08 percentSource text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hax89v
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27