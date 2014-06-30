Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 30 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd
* Says home appliance maker Midea Group offers to buy 20 percent of its issued shares at 10.45 yuan ($1.68) per A-share and HK$10.05 ($1.30) per B-share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qJMTQk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) ($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Says it will start agriculture business via a Nagano-based office of a new wholly owned subsidiary