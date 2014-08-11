BRIEF-NH Hotels finalises agreement with Hesperia to manage 28 hotels in Spain
* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels
Aug 11 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd
* Says Gaoling Fund to unload 27.48 million of the company's shares at an average price of HK$10.05 (1.2966 US dollar) a piece, cutting stake to 4.34 percent from 8.57 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kVd4of
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, April 20 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, reflecting weakness in India and the earlier timing of the Chinese New year.