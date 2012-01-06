UPDATE 2-Sailing-New Zealand set up America's Cup rematch with U.S.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
Jan 6 Yum Brands : * Little Sheep shareholders approve privatization proposal * Says it is expected that the scheme will become effective on 1 February, 2012 * Says Little Sheep will be privatized and will become a subsidiary of Yum
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.