Nov 27 Livechat Software SA :

Said on Wednesday that Andrzej Rozycki, Vice Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, bought 981,965 shares of the company at 21 zlotys per share (total 20,621,265 zlotys)

Said Inner Investment Limited sold 981,965 shares of the company at 21 zlotys per share (total 20,621,265 zlotys)

