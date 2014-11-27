BRIEF-Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric says prior-period adjustments
April 25 Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
Nov 27 Livechat Software SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Andrzej Rozycki, Vice Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, bought 981,965 shares of the company at 21 zlotys per share (total 20,621,265 zlotys) Source text for Eikon:
* Said Inner Investment Limited sold 981,965 shares of the company at 21 zlotys per share (total 20,621,265 zlotys)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.