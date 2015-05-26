TEL AVIV May 26 Israeli software provider Nice Systems is in talks to acquire chat software firm LivePerson, the Calcalist financial news website said on Tuesday.

Calcalist cited market estimates that value a potential deal at $600-$650 million and said it could take several months to be finalised.

A spokesman for Nice said the company does not comment on rumours while a spokeswoman for LivePerson declined to comment.

Last week Nice, whose analytical software enables companies to spot fraud and fend off security threats, sold its cyber and intelligence division to Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems for up to $158 million.

Nice also provides software to call centres.

LivePerson develops platforms for communication between businesses and clients through live voice and text chat software for internet, social networks and mobile devices. It is headquartered in New York though much of its operations are in Israel.

Since the beginning of the year LivePerson's shares have lost 37 percent and it now has a market value of $510 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)