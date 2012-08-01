August 1 Chat software provider LivePerson Inc's second-quarter earnings fell due to higher expenses.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $140,000, or breakeven per share, from $2.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income was hurt by accounting and legal costs related to acquisitions and litigation matters, the company said.

Excluding those items, the company earned 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $38.5 million.