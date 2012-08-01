BRIEF-Quotient Technology files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 mln
* Quotient Technology Inc files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 million – sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rWM1Rp Further company coverage:
August 1 Chat software provider LivePerson Inc's second-quarter earnings fell due to higher expenses.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $140,000, or breakeven per share, from $2.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income was hurt by accounting and legal costs related to acquisitions and litigation matters, the company said.
Excluding those items, the company earned 3 cents a share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $38.5 million.
June 7 The problem with Modern Portfolio Theory, the basis for most diversified investment approaches, is that the often irrational human investor in charge is a major point of failure.