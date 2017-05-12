May 12 British insurer Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd (LV=) said on Friday it had received approaches from several possible buyers about a deal involving its general insurance division.

"Discussions are at a very early stage, no decisions have been made as to the nature of any transaction(s) and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed or with whom," LV= said in a statement, without naming any of the potential bidders.

Sky News reported earlier on Friday that LV= was in talks with Germany's Allianz over the sale of a minority stake in its general insurance division.

Allianz declined to comment.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; editing by Carolyn Cohn)