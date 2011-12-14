* World meat consumption set to rise 73 pct by 2050
* Large-scale livestock farms to drive output growth
* Livestock products provide 27.9 pct of protein consumption
MILAN, Dec 14 Livestock farms should use
natural resources more efficiently to meet ever-growing demand
for meat and dairy products in a way friendly to the
environment, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said on Wednesday.
Global meat consumption is projected to rise 73 percent by
2050, while dairy demand is expected to grow by 58 percent from
current levels, driven by growing population and incomes in
developing countries, the FAO said in its World Livestock 2011
report.
"It is hard to envisage meeting projected demand by keeping
twice as many poultry, 80 percent more small ruminants, 50
percent more cattle and 40 percent more pigs, using the same
level of natural resources as currently," the report said.
Production increases should instead come from improving
efficiency of livestock systems in converting natural resources
into food and from reducing waste, said the report published on
FAO's website (www.fao.org).
The world needs to boost output of cereals by 1 billion
tonnes and produce 200 million extra tonnes of livestock
products a year by 2050 to feed a population projected to rise
to 9 billion from about 7 billion now, the United Nations
estimates.
Large-scale, intensive animal-rearing farms, which will be
the main drivers of increasing livestock output, should also
reduce pollution generated from waste and greenhouse gases, cut
the use of water and grain needed to produce livestock protein
and recycle agro-industrial byproducts, the report said.
The farms should also be able to respond to climate-change
challenges such as drought and water shortages, as well as to
fight off animal diseases, some of which may threaten human
health, the report said.
Livestock output has expanded rapidly in east and southeast
Asia and in Latin America, but growth in sub-Saharan Africa has
remained slow, leaving poor and vulnerable communities without
sufficient animal protein supplies, the report said.
Average consumption of livestock protein in Africa is less
than a quarter of that in the Americas, Europe and Oceania and
represents just 17 percent of the recommended consumption level
for all proteins, the report said.
By contrast, consumption of livestock protein in the
Americas, Europe and Oceania in 2005 was between 78 and 98
percent of the total protein requirement, suggesting that
livestock products are being over-consumed, the FAO said.
Livestock products supply 12.9 percent of calories consumed
worldwide and 20.3 percent in developed countries, while their
contribution to protein consumption is estimated at 27.9 percent
worldwide and 47.8 percent in developed countries, it said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)