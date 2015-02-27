(Corrects name of restaurant in 2nd and 4th paragraphs to
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO Feb 27 Just a week into the Chinese
"Year of the Goat," chefs in New York are sharpening their
knives and diners are preparing to drool over bowls of braised
goat shoulder tortellini in a smoked broth and plates of
rosemary-goat cheese ice cream.
The homage dinner menu to the bleating ruminant at Craft in
New York on Friday night is just the tip of an emerging culinary
craze for goat meat - an alternative, and normally
budget-friendly, option to beef.
Menus using goat meat are leaping beyond ethnic restaurants
to high-end outlets, as restaurateurs and retailers hunt for
alternatives to beef - an expensive option, even though
wholesale prices are off last summer's record highs.
"There are clear price advantages to putting goat on the
menu, over beef, because you don't have to charge an arm and a
leg for it," said Taylor Naples, chef de cuisine at Craft in New
York. Diners on Friday, however, will be forking out over $125
per person for the four-course, goat-themed meal.
Goat's appeal is equal parts cultural tradition and rural
economics. The number of U.S. residents born in the Middle East
jumped to 1.6 million in 2012, up 47 percent from a decade
earlier, according to Pew Research Center. Population increases
were also seen from other communities with traditional goat
cuisine: South America (up 42.3 percent), Central America (56.3
percent) and the Caribbean (31.4 percent).
Dan Romanoff, executive vice president of meat distributor
Nebraskaland, said demand for goat, particularly in the Muslim
community, boosted sales from $24 million in 2013 to more than
$30 million last year.
Imports of goat meat jumped to 19.6 million metric tonnes in
2014, double a decade earlier, according to agriculture
department data, helped also by the strong dollar.
"Right now, I can buy goat meat for $2.75 a pound. Beef is
$3.50 or more," said Romanoff, who is also a director of Hunts
Point Cooperative Market, a leading North American food
distribution center. "Which are you going to choose?"
As demand grows, domestic supplies are tightening and prices
are hoofing up.
In Texas, the leading meat goats producer, the herd size
shrank as drought prompted ranchers to send animals to slaughter
in the past few years, said Bob Buchholz, president of the Texas
Sheep & Goat Raisers Association.
Now, said Buchholz, some farmers are sheepishly turning to a
less labor-intensive protein option: lamb.
