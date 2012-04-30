April 30 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed calls on Monday in anticipation of investors squaring positions on the last trading day for the month of April. * Cattle traders cited future's discount to last week's cash cattle trade as supportive. They pointed to weaker wholesale beef values as a negative futures factor. * Hogs were also seen mixed featuring firmer wholesale pork prices and flat cash hog values as packers cope with negative margins. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb. * CME live cattle traders will continue to monitor the government's investigation into last week's mad cow case in California. * "No news from USDA regarding this animal is probably good news as nothing has come up from searching for its herd mates," an analyst said. * Speculative buyers may be drawn to April and June price discounts to last week's $119 to $122 per cwt cash cattle trade. June will assume lead month duties after April expires today at noon. * Market bears contend Friday's lower wholesale beef prices signal retail reluctance at buying product at current prices for Memorial Day grilling specials. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures are seen opening in line with mixed live cattle expectations. LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 cent lower. * "We could get some short-covering after the market fell on Friday," a CME hog trader said. "But cash and the meat side are still struggling to find its legs." * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $76.89 per cwt, up 14 cents. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was up 5 cents cwt at $79.26. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)