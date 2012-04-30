April 30 CME live cattle and hog futures drew
mixed calls on Monday in anticipation of investors squaring
positions on the last trading day for the month of April.
* Cattle traders cited future's discount to last week's cash
cattle trade as supportive. They pointed to weaker wholesale
beef values as a negative futures factor.
* Hogs were also seen mixed featuring firmer wholesale pork
prices and flat cash hog values as packers cope with negative
margins.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* CME live cattle traders will continue to monitor the
government's investigation into last week's mad cow case in
California.
* "No news from USDA regarding this animal is probably good
news as nothing has come up from searching for its herd mates,"
an analyst said.
* Speculative buyers may be drawn to April and June price
discounts to last week's $119 to $122 per cwt cash cattle trade.
June will assume lead month duties after April expires today at
noon.
* Market bears contend Friday's lower wholesale beef prices
signal retail reluctance at buying product at current prices for
Memorial Day grilling specials.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent to down 0.300 cent per
lb.
* Futures are seen opening in line with mixed live cattle
expectations.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 cent
lower.
* "We could get some short-covering after the market fell on
Friday," a CME hog trader said. "But cash and the meat side are
still struggling to find its legs."
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday
afternoon at $76.89 per cwt, up 14 cents.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday
evening was up 5 cents cwt at $79.26.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)