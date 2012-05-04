May 4 CME live cattle futures slid early Friday
on profit-taking before the weekend while investors awaited this
week's cash cattle trade.
* Traders also cited weaker equities weighed by U.S.
monthly employment data that fell short of expectations.
* Hog futures dropped with lower cash hog and wholesale pork
prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
down 0.200 cent at 115.675 cents per lb with August down
0.425 cent at 118.125 cents.
* Bullish traders expect processors to raise bids for cash
cattle given June future's limit-up move on Thursday and
packers' widening margins.
* Although wholesale prices for choice beef slipped on
Thursday, investors were encouraged by brisk beef sales volume
at current price levels.
* Packer bids for cash cattle remained at $117 per cwt
versus feedlots who priced their animals at around $122.
FEEDER CATTLE - May down 0.725 cent at 152.050 cents
per lb. August up 0.175 cent at 157.400 cents.
* Futures traded mixed featuring profit-taking and spillover
from the market's limit gains on Thursday.
LEAN HOGS - June down 0.225 cent at 84.700 cents per
lb, with July down 0.400 cent at 85.800 cents.
* Hog futures turned lower as lackluster wholesale pork
demand caused packers to lower their bids for cash hogs.