May 7 CME live cattle and hog futures garnered mixed calls on Monday as investors monitor nervous equities after weekend elections in Europe that stirred concerns about the region's debt crisis. * CME cattle may draw support from its continued discount to last week's cash cattle prices. * Hogs may feature lower cash hog prices and higher wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb. * "The stock market is starting off sluggish, which is not good news," an analyst said. "But they're trying to repair themselves, so we (cattle) might open somewhere around steady." * CME June live cattle remain underpriced compared with cash cattle last week that traded steady to up $1 per cwt at mostly $120. * "You have to take the $120 cash trade as constructive because June continues to hold the sharp discount," a CME live cattle trader said. * Wholesale beef prices slipped on Friday. But traders were encouraged by brisk sales volume that signaled retailers were buying beef for grilling demand. * Tyson Foods Inc posted better-than-expected second-quarter profit as price increases helped offset weak beef sales. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures may be underpinned by more buying following Friday's market advances. LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 cent lower. * Some hog futures may benefit from short-covering and Friday's wholesale pork price bounce. * Other hog contracts could see pressure as packers resist raising cash hog bids due to their unprofitable margins. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $78.86 per cwt, up 76 cents. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was down 29 cents cwt at $76.59. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by John Wallace)