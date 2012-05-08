May 8 CME live cattle futures fell early Tuesday pressured by the stronger dollar amid worries Greece's struggle to form a new government would exacerbate Europe's debt crisis. * Cattle futures traders are concerned that an unstable global economy and firmer dollar would hurt U.S. meat exports. * Hog futures traded mixed on higher cash hog prices and weaker wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was down 0.425 cent at 115.850 cents per lb with August down 0.525 cent at 118.275 cents. * June future's discount compared with last week's mostly $120 to $121 per cwt cash cattle sales cushioned that contract's fall on Tuesday. * Bullish cattle market investors are anticipating a steady cash trade based on profitable beef packer margins. * Market bulls also cited higher wholesale beef prices, implying supermarkets are ramping up for Memorial Day grilling demand. * Cash prices may be challenged by 20,000 more cattle available for sale. * The top U.S. producer of what critics dubbed "pink slime" will close three of its four plants. FEEDER CATTLE - May down 0.650 cent at 152.150 cents per lb. August down 0.825 cent at 158.625 cents. * Futures slid on live cattle losses and profit taking. LEAN HOGS - June up 0.025 cent at 84.425 cents per lb, with July down 0.400 cent at 84.800 cents. * Packers raised bids for cash hogs while their margins inched toward a positive level which is driving bull spreads, an analyst said. * "The main problem for pork is lackluster retail demand," the analyst said. "Some people think that should turnaround at lower wholesale price points."