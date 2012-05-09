May 9 CME live cattle and hog futures dropped
early Wednesday as jitters about Greece's ability to pay its
debts sank equities and boosted the dollar.
* Cattle futures traders worry that economic insatiability
in Europe could harm foreign demand for U.S. beef.
* "What's going on with cattle this morning has nothing to
do with fundamentals and everything to do with overseas," a CME
cattle trader said.
* Hog futures slipped as outside markets weighed despite
firmer cash hog and wholesale pork prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
down 0.300 cent at 115.475 cents per lb with August down
0.350 cent at 118.100 cents.
* Speculative cattle futures buyers were drawn to June's
continued discount to last week's cash cattle prices at mostly
$120 to $121 per cwt and ideas about this week's cash trade.
* No bids from packers were reported while some feeders have
priced their animals at as much as $124 per cwt, said industry
sources.
* Rising wholesale beef prices driven by retail demand for
Memorial Day holiday grilling bodes well for cash this week, an
analyst said.
* He said packers may try to lower bids for cattle in order
to preserve their recently profitable margins. And there are
20,000 more cattle available for sale this week than a week ago,
he said.
FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.225 cent at 151.150
cents per lb. Most actively traded August down 0.400 cent
at 158.375 cents.
* Futures slid with live cattle declines.
* Spot May is also overpriced compared with CME's feeder
cattle index at 148.46 cents. The spot month expires on May 24.
LEAN HOGS - June down 0.400 cent at 83.900 cents per
lb, with July down 0.200 cent at 84.375 cents.
* "The stock market remains an anchor around hog futures.
But, it's hard to buy them (futures) when they're at such a high
premium to cash," an analyst said.
* The latest CME lean hog index was quoted at 79.97 cents.
* Traders bought breaks in the market after cash hog and
wholesale pork prices rebounded late Thursday.