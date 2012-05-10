May 10 CME live cattle futures rose early
Thursday in response to steadily rising wholesale beef prices as
grocers ramp up for Memorial Day grilling demand.
* Traders drew encouragement from strong U.S. beef exports
for last week.
* Investors cited equities breaking its six-day losing
streak following a Greece bailout package and positive weekly
U.S. jobless claims numbers.
* Hog futures slipped on weaker cash hog and wholesale pork
prices.
* Livestock market investors await CBOT corn's anticipated
sharply lower open tied to USDA's grain report showing record
corn stocks.
* "More corn in the bins may be bearish for October and
December live cattle because it means ranchers might feed cattle
to heavier weights," an analyst said.
* However, he said, less-expensive corn will not change what
is already the smallest U.S. cattle inventory in 60 years -- a
bullish market factor.
* Tight beef supplies and high cattle prices are expected
to crimp U.S. beef exports in 2013, according to USDA's World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
* The government forecasted increased U.S. pork exports
next year led by more hogs at lower prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
up 0.400 cent at 117.000 cents per lb with August up
0.250 cent at 119.175 cents.
* June future's price discount to last week's mostly $120
per cwt cash trade attracted speculative buyers.
* Packer bids for cash cattle stood at $118 to $119 versus
feeders who priced their animals at mostly $122 to $124.
* Traders are expecting cash to trade steady, supported by
solid wholesale beef demand.
* Packers may be more willing to increase bids for cattle
based on their positive operating margins.
*
FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.375 cent at 151.025
cents per lb. Most actively traded August up 0.600 cent
at 159.500 cents.
* Futures edged higher on lower corn market calls that
implies reduced feed costs for cattle feeders.
LEAN HOGS - June down 0.025 cent at 84.825 cents per
lb, with July down 0.125 cent at 85.125 cents.
* Much-improve pork packer margins and hope of grilling
demand at times underpin June hogs, a CME hog trader said.
* But, he said, diminished near-term demand for hogs and
pork continue to weigh on futures.