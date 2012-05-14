May 14 CME live cattle and hog futures drew
mixed calls on Monday as investors watched while equities slid
amid brewing euro zone debt crisis worries and fears of an
economic slowdown in China.
* Still, CME live cattle could attract support from a
continued discount to last week's cash cattle prices.
* Hogs may be helped by firmer cash hog and wholesale pork
values.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* "It's tough being short the market because of June's sharp
discount to cash nor do I want to be long after the cutout fell
on Friday," a CME live cattle trader said.
* Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas late Friday traded steady
with the prior week at $120 per cwt. Nebraska live-basis cattle
moved at around $122 versus $120 to $123 the week before, a
feedlot source said.
* Wholesale beef prices, or the cutout, dropped Friday,
leading some to believe grocers would need less beef for
Memorial Day grilling demand as the holiday nears.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.400 to down 0.400 cent per lb.
* Futures seen mimicking live cattle market activity.
* Spot May futures traders will follow CME's feeder cattle
index at 148.71 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent higher to 0.400 cent per lb
lower.
* With profitable margins, packers paid up for hogs to keep
pace with supermarkets buying pork the Memorial Day grilling
specials.
* However, future's premium compared with CME's lean hog
index at 79.35 cents may pressure hog contracts.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday
afternoon at $80.55 per cwt, up 43 cents.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday
evening was $1.71 higher at $78.26 per cwt.
* HedgersEdge.com estimated the average pork packer margin
$2.35 per head, compared with a negative $3.15 a week ago.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)