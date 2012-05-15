May 15 CME live cattle and hog futures moved higher early Tuesday as grocers purchasing beef and pork for Memorial Day grilling demand led to higher wholesale prices for both meats. * Cattle and hog contracts eased from highs with investors watching as equities reversed overnight advances while Greece will hold new elections after politicians failed to form a government. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:38 a.m. CDT (1338 GMT), June was up 0.300 cent at 116.425 cents per lb with August up 0.125 cent at 118.575 cents. * "The biggest kicker was the sharp rebound in the beef market and good demand before the holiday," an analyst said. * Traders also pointed to future's discount compared with last week's fully steady prices for cattle in the cash market. * There were no reported bids from packers for cattle and feedlots have not priced their animals. * The number of cattle available for sale is down 19,000 head versus last week, according to feedlot sources. * Investors eye June and August 40-day moving averages at 116.48 and 119.27 cents, respectively. June traded on either side of its 40-day moving average in overnight action. * "If we stay above the 40-day in June we should see funds start to buy or cover shorts," a CME cattle trader said. "Otherwise some may look at it as a reason to sell rallies." * FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.125 cent at 149.300 cents per lb. Most-active August down 0.050 cent at 157.150 cents. * Futures slipped on spot May premium to CME's feeder cattle index at 147.60 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24. * Remaining feeder cattle months wilted as live cattle futures at times pulled back from overnight highs. LEAN HOGS - June up 0.775 cent at 86.150 cents per lb, with July up 0.625 cent at 86.150 cents. * Packers raised bids for hogs following late Monday's sharp jump in wholesale pork prices, or what is known in the industry as the cutout. * "Hogs (futures) firmed off the cutout value. It looks like we're finally getting some seasonal pork demand for grilling," a hog market analyst said.