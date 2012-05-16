Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
May 16 CME live cattle futures rose early Wednesday, drawing support from its discount compared with last week's cash cattle prices and higher wholesale beef quotes. * Hog contracts were mixed featuring sharply higher cash hog prices and profit taking. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.200 cent at 116.625 cents per lb with August up 0.100 cent at 118.825 cents. * Bullish traders cited strong wholesale beef prices even as packers increased slaughter rates. * "Retailers already have what they need for Memorial Day and are buying product beyond the holiday," a CME live cattle trader said. * He said packers are willing to slaughter more cattle because of their positive margins and want to keep pace with solid beef demand. * Meanwhile traders are waiting for cash cattle to change hands. * Packers bid $119 per cwt for cattle in Texas and Kansas with feedlots yet to price their animals, according to industry sources. * "The fact that packers have come out bidding $119 tells me we'll probably see a steady to higher cash trade," an analyst said. FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.075 cent at 149.500 cents per lb. Most-active August up 0.200 cent at 157.875 cents. * Futures traded in unison with firmer live cattle contracts. LEAN HOGS - June up 0.175 cent at 86.575 cents per lb, with July down 0.050 cent at 87.350 cents. * June hogs helped by higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices. * Profit-taking and future's premium to CME's lean hog index at 79.36 cents pressured the July contract. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.