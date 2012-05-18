May 18 CME live cattle futures gained slightly
Friday, with investors waiting for cash cattle to trade while
adjusting positions before this afternoon's USDA monthly
cattle-on-feed report.
* Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the data to
show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in April fell 12
percent from a year earlier.
* Hogs traded mixed on higher cash hog prices and profit-
taking.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:25 a.m. CDT (1325 GMT), June was
up 0.400 cent at 118.325 cents per lb, with August up
0.250 cent at 120.300 cents.
* Analysts and traders expected a choppy session of
consolidation after recent gains and pre-report positioning.
* Investors anticipated steady to higher cash cattle
returns, citing fewer animals for sale and solid wholesale beef
prices.
* "Retailers pretty much have all the beef they need for
Memorial Day and are buying for grilling afterwards," a CME live
cattle trader said.
* Also profitable operating margins would allow packers to
spend more for cattle if they need to.
* Packers in the Plains bid $118 to $120 per cwt for cash
cattle versus $122 to $125 prices from feedlots.
FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.175 cent at 150.450
cents per lb. Most-active August up 0.175 cents at
160.100 cents.
* Spot May is overpriced based on CME's feeder cattle index
at 147.79 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24.
* Remaining contracts drew support from higher live cattle
futures.
LEAN HOGS - June up 0.125 cent at 87.550 cents per
lb, with July down 0.175 cent at 88.575 cents.
* June rose with higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices.
* Other months slipped on profit taking and future's premium
compared with CME's lean hog index at 79.88 cents.
