May 18 CME live cattle futures gained slightly Friday, with investors waiting for cash cattle to trade while adjusting positions before this afternoon's USDA monthly cattle-on-feed report. * Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the data to show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in April fell 12 percent from a year earlier. * Hogs traded mixed on higher cash hog prices and profit- taking. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:25 a.m. CDT (1325 GMT), June was up 0.400 cent at 118.325 cents per lb, with August up 0.250 cent at 120.300 cents. * Analysts and traders expected a choppy session of consolidation after recent gains and pre-report positioning. * Investors anticipated steady to higher cash cattle returns, citing fewer animals for sale and solid wholesale beef prices. * "Retailers pretty much have all the beef they need for Memorial Day and are buying for grilling afterwards," a CME live cattle trader said. * Also profitable operating margins would allow packers to spend more for cattle if they need to. * Packers in the Plains bid $118 to $120 per cwt for cash cattle versus $122 to $125 prices from feedlots. FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.175 cent at 150.450 cents per lb. Most-active August up 0.175 cents at 160.100 cents. * Spot May is overpriced based on CME's feeder cattle index at 147.79 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24. * Remaining contracts drew support from higher live cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - June up 0.125 cent at 87.550 cents per lb, with July down 0.175 cent at 88.575 cents. * June rose with higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices. * Other months slipped on profit taking and future's premium compared with CME's lean hog index at 79.88 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)