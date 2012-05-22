May 22 CME live cattle futures gained early
Tuesday on short-covering and futures' continued discount to
prices paid for cattle in the cash market last week.
* Traders also cited higher wholesale beef prices as grocers
buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling promotions.
* Hog futures weakened with lower cash hog prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT), June was
up 0.425 cent at 119.225 cents per lb, with August up
0.400 cent at 121.200 cents.
* Investors await this week's cash cattle trade with 33,000
more cattle up for sale, according to industry sources.
* "Packers probably bought less cattle last week because
they drew for contracted supplies," a CME cattle trader said.
* He expects processors to lower bids for cattle this week
because they will not need as many animals heading into next
week's holiday-shorted workweek.
* Still, market bulls are anticipating at least steady cash
returns based on widening beef packer margins.
* Bullish traders also point to solid wholesale beef demand.
* Traders will monitor results from USDA's monthly cold
storage report that will be released today at 2 p.m. CDT.
* Analysts on average estimated beef inventories in April
totaled 508 million pounds compared with 443.2 million last
year.
FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was up 0.450 cent at 152.325
cents per lb. Most-active August gained 0.175 cents to
159.275 cents.
* Futures rose in unison with live cattle market gains and
short-covering.
LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.100 cent at 86.600 cents
per lb, with July down 0.050 cent at 87.000 cents.
* Packers lowered bids for hogs as their margins sank deeper
into the red.
* Speculative buyers are also leery about future's premium
compared with CME's lean hog index at 82.02 cents.
* For this afternoon's USDA cold storage report, analysts on
average estimated pork stocks last month at 615.5 million pounds
compared with 549.3 million a year ago.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)