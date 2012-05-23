May 23 CME live cattle futures fell early Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cold storage report for April showed record high beef in warehouses for a second straight month. * The government data, released Tuesday, put total beef stocks in April at a record high 517.5 million lbs. That was up 3 percent from the prior month and up 17 percent from a year ago. * Investors also cited fallout from equities tied to Greek debt woes. * Hog futures fell on lower wholesale pork prices and bloated April pork inventories. * Pork supplies in the report were at 659.5 million pounds, which was up 8 percent from the previous month and up 20 percent from last year. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was down 0.800 cent at 118.550 cents per lb, with August down 0.900 cent at 120.350 cents. * Investors are anticipating a steady to lower cash cattle trade as packers and grocers curb demand for hogs and beef ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. * No bids were reported from packers for cattle and feedlots have not priced their animals. * Packers will require fewer animals to process during next week's holiday-shortened workweek. * Mixed wholesale beef prices signaled to some that supermarkets are buying product hand-to-mouth, especially given wholesale prices at current levels. * Processors may balk at spending more for cattle as they fight to conserve their tighter margins. FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was down 0.225 cent at 152.350 cents per lb. Most-active August fell 0.725 cent to 159.400 cents. * Futures dropped on profit taking and lower live cattle futures. * Spot May feeder cattle is tracking CME's feeder cattle index at 152.25 cents before the spot expires on Thursday. LEAN HOGS - June was down 1.550 cents at 84.275 cents per lb, with July down 1.600 cents at 84.550 cents. * Futures tumbled as stagnant wholesale pork demand and higher cash hog prices shaved pork packer margins. * Hog futures drew further pressure from plentiful supplies, Tuesday's bearish USDA pork inventory data and increased year-over-year hog weights. * In business news, Hormel Foods Corp beat quarterly profit expectations on lower pork and beef costs. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)