May 23 CME live cattle futures fell early
Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
cold storage report for April showed record high beef in
warehouses for a second straight month.
* The government data, released Tuesday, put total beef
stocks in April at a record high 517.5 million lbs. That was up
3 percent from the prior month and up 17 percent from a year
ago.
* Investors also cited fallout from equities tied to Greek
debt woes.
* Hog futures fell on lower wholesale pork prices and bloated
April pork inventories.
* Pork supplies in the report were at 659.5 million pounds,
which was up 8 percent from the previous month and up 20 percent
from last year.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
down 0.800 cent at 118.550 cents per lb, with August down
0.900 cent at 120.350 cents.
* Investors are anticipating a steady to lower cash cattle
trade as packers and grocers curb demand for hogs and beef ahead
of the Memorial Day holiday.
* No bids were reported from packers for cattle and feedlots
have not priced their animals.
* Packers will require fewer animals to process during next
week's holiday-shortened workweek.
* Mixed wholesale beef prices signaled to some that
supermarkets are buying product hand-to-mouth, especially given
wholesale prices at current levels.
* Processors may balk at spending more for cattle as they
fight to conserve their tighter margins.
FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was down 0.225 cent at
152.350 cents per lb. Most-active August fell 0.725 cent
to 159.400 cents.
* Futures dropped on profit taking and lower live cattle
futures.
* Spot May feeder cattle is tracking CME's feeder cattle
index at 152.25 cents before the spot expires on Thursday.
LEAN HOGS - June was down 1.550 cents at 84.275 cents
per lb, with July down 1.600 cents at 84.550 cents.
* Futures tumbled as stagnant wholesale pork demand and
higher cash hog prices shaved pork packer margins.
* Hog futures drew further pressure from plentiful supplies,
Tuesday's bearish USDA pork inventory data and increased
year-over-year hog weights.
* In business news, Hormel Foods Corp beat quarterly
profit expectations on lower pork and beef costs.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)