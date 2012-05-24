May 24 CME live cattle futures gained early Thursday on future's continued discount to cash cattle prices and wholesale beef price strength. * Traders cited stock market firmness despite disappointing U.S. economic data and essentially unchanged weekly jobless claims numbers. * Hog futures traded mixed featuring lower cash hog and wholesale price prices versus short-covering. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.275 cent at 118.075 cents per lb, with August up 0.275 cent at 119.775 cents. * Futures remained underpriced even though a significant number of cash cattle so far this week traded $2 per cwt lower at $121. * "We'll probably clear up the rest of those cattle at that price because of the holiday," an analyst said. * Packers need less cattle heading into the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. * And higher wholesale beef values and lower cash should help improve their profit margins, the analyst said. FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was down 0.075 cent at 152.350 cents per lb. Most-active August gained 0.350 cent to 158.825 cents. * Spot May futures slipped as it align itself with CME's feeder cattle index at 152.38 cents. The spot month will expire today at noon. * Most actively traded August firmed on modest live cattle market advances. LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.100 cent to 84.325 cent per lb, with July up 0.050 cent at 85.600 cents. * June hog futures dipped after packers lowered bids for cash hogs while their margins sagged and wholesale pork demand struggled. * Short-covering aided the July contract. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)