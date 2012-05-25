May 25 CME live cattle futures gained early
Friday as traders adjusted positions ahead of the Memorial Day
holiday while watching as Greece worries weigh on the stock
market.
* Cattle futures drew support from future's continued
discount compared with cash cattle prices.
* Traders cited strong wholesale choice beef prices.
* Hog futures edged upward on short-covering before the
three-day holiday weekend.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.425 cent at 118.300 cents per lb, with August up
0.200 cent at 120.000 cents.
* "All the talk is about Greece and the economic slowdown in
Europe and China which could hurt our beef exports," a CME live
cattle trader said.
* Cattle investors are leery of being overly long futures
because of outside market factors.
* By the same token, solid performing wholesale beef and
future's discount to cash limit selling.
* Cash-basis cattle in Texas and Kansas traded $2 per cwt
lower than last week at $121. Dressed cattle in Nebraska sold $2
lower at $193 with no cash sales reported.
* Japan lifted its ban on beef imports imposed last December
on a plant operated by JBS Swift & Co. over mad cow disease
concerns.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.850 cent at 159.700
cents per lb. September rose 0.600 cent to 160.700 cents.
* Futures took its cue from higher live cattle futures.
LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.250 cent to 84.450 cent per
lb, with July up 0.225 cent to 86.250 cents.
* Futures rose on short-covering while lower cash hog and
wholesale prices limit advances.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)