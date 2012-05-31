May 31 CME live cattle futures climbed early on
Thursday on their continued discount to cash cattle prices and
robust wholesale beef demand.
* Hog futures moved higher along with stronger cash hog and
wholesale pork prices.
* Livestock market traders are monitoring the stock market
and weaker dollar after disappointing U.S. jobs and economic
growth data.
* "We've got the discount to cash and beef on our side, but
people are generally nervous about the stock market," a CME
cattle trader said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.650 cent at 117.100 cents per lb, with August up
0.600 cent at 118.525 cents.
* Traders await this week's cash cattle trade with solid
post-Memorial Day beef demand lending support.
* Improved beef packer margins may compel packers to pay at
least steady prices for cattle.
* Still, some worry a seasonal bump in cattle supplies could
hurt cash prices.
* Additionally, there is concern retailers might resist
booking large amounts of beef with prices near record highs.
* Packer bids for cash cattle in Texas stood at $118, and
$117 to $118 in Kansas. Feedlots priced their animals in both
states at around $123.
* There were no reported bids or prices for live-basis
cattle in Nebraska.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.675 cent at 156.750
cents per lb. September gained 0.575 cent to 157.950
cents.
* Feeder cattle drew support from firmer live cattle futures
and short-covering.
LEAN HOGS - June was 1.350 cents higher at 88.525
cents per lb, with July up 1.275 cent at 89.275 cents.
* Futures surged on end-of-month short-covering and
technical buying.
* Traders cited higher cash hog prices as packers buy hogs
to make up for the holiday-shortened workweek.
* Also, Wednesday's wholesale pork price bounce may convince
processors to buy hogs aggressively.
